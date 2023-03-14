AEW Dark Live Coverage (03/14) - Riho Vs. Diamante, Action Andretti Vs. Lee Johnson, Dark Order Vs. The Outrunners And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on March 14, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Coming off his loss to Sammy Guevara on this past Friday's edition of "AEW Rampage", Action Andretti looks to redeem himself as he takes on The Factory's Lee Johnson. Andretti has been involved in a bitter feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society over the past few months, with the group seeking retribution on him ever since Andretti defeated Chris Jericho at "Winter is Coming" in December.

Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver are set for action tonight against The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum). Reynolds and Silver most recently lost to Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli on this past Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite".

Before her House of Black teammates Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews put their AEW World Trios Championship on the line against the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Elite tomorrow night, Julia Hart looks to bring home a win for her stable as she goes one-on-one with Zoey Lynn. Hart last appeared on the February 21 edition of "Dark", during which she defeated Devlyn Macabre in singles competition.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Riho is set to square off with Diamante. Both competitors have picked up recent victories, with Riho beating former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose this past Friday on "Rampage" and Diamante teaming up with Rose and Marina Shafir to pick up a win over Miss May, Mazzerati, and Brittnie Brooks on "Dark: Elevation" two weeks ago.

Additionally, Sonny Kiss of The Trustbusters will be going head-to-head with Terry Kid.