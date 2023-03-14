WWE NXT Live Coverage (03/14) - Stand & Deliver Contract Signing, We Hear From Johnny Gargano, North American Title Open Challenge And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on March 14, 2023!
Grayson Waller has been taking out his frustrations in regards to losing his "NXT" Championship Steel Cage Match at "NXT Vengeance Day" last month on Shawn Michaels and other personnel over the past few weeks. Michaels and Waller came face-to-face last week on "The Grayson Waller Effect", during which a fed-up Michaels announced that Waller would be facing a returning Johnny Gargano on April 1. It seems that Gargano has something on his mind that he will be sharing it with the "NXT" Universe tonight following his shocking appearance.
Last week, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker officially offered Carmelo Hayes a title shot at "NXT Stand & Deliver" in Los Angeles, California after weeks of crossing paths. Tonight, the two men will put pen to paper and sign the contract to make the match official.
After vying for another shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Championship over the past few weeks, Pretty Deadly will finally have the chance to capture the title once again as they go head-to-head with current titleholders Gallus. Pretty Deadly initially won the title at "NXT Worlds Collide" last September, but later lost them to New Day at "NXT Deadline" a few months later.
In other title news, Wes Lee will be holding another open challenge for his North American Championship. Lee had previously held open challenges on the February 14 and 28 episodes of "NXT", during which he successfully retained over Von Wagner and Nathan Frazer respectively.
Additionally, Dabba-Kato and Apollo Crews look to put their issues to rest for good as they collide in the ring. Issues between the pair date back to "Vengeance Day" after Kato attacked Crews following his Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match with the aforementioned Hayes.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of "NXT Roadblock" last week. Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Johnny Gargano heads to the ring.
We Hear From Johnny Gargano
Gargano says he needs fans to do him a favor and watch out for Grayson Waller. He says the last time he was in a "NXT" ring, he said he would teach his son to be the best man he could be. He says he is back to finish his story because it ended on a cliffhanger 15 months ago. He says something has been missing since his returning to "Raw" and his last appearance in "NXT" ended up with him on the announce table with Grayson Waller standing over him, and Waller took his heart and soul from him. Gargano says he gave Waller the gift of waiting in order to see what he did with the moment, then says the last guy to take him out was Tomasso Ciampa. He says Waller had two chances, but lost both of them and turned his back on everyone. Gargano says "NXT" is his home, and tells him you don't screw with a man's home.
Joseph then hands Gargano his phone with a live stream pulled up that shows Waller at his home, and Gargano runs to the back.
We then head to a video of Wes Lee pulling up to the arena. Axiom says he's going to stick by Lee's side until his open challenge comes about so he can be the one to answer the call.
Back at ringside, Pretty Deadly heads down. Gallus follows.
Back from the break, we see Johnny Gargano storming out of the arena and getting into his car as McKenzie Mitchell tries catching up with him. Mitchell tells the camera person to stay with Gargano.
Gallus (c) vs. Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship
Elton Prince and Mark Coffey begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Prince slaps Coffey, but Coffey catches him with a right hand and a back elbow. Prince rolls to the outside for a breather, but Wolfgang forces him back inside the ring. Kit Wilson tags in and Coffey executes an arm drag, then tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang hits an arm drag of his own, then delivers a splash in the corner before tossing Wilson across the ring. Wilson fires back with a couple of kicks and a shoulder to Wolfgang's midsection, but Wolfgang catches him and plants him. Coffey tags in and Gallus beats Wilson down. Prince tries interfering, but Gallus clotheslines Pretty Deadly to the outside.
Back from the break, Prince takes a cheap shot at Coffey, allowing Wilson to hit a back suplex. Prince becomes legal and hits a leg drop, then delivers a pair of knees to Coffey's spine. Wilson tags back in and delivers a knee to Coffey's side, then delivers a shoulder to his midsection and tags in Prince. Prince hits a splash and an elbow, then continues to beat down Coffey. Wilson tags in and delivers a pair of knees, then tags in Prince. Coffey makes the hot tag to Wolfgang, who hits a shoulder tackle and a dropkick. He hits a splash in the corner and ascends to the top, then delivers a double ax handle and a bodyslam. Coffey tags in and Gallus delivers a double chokeslam to Prince. Coffey goes for a pin, but Wilson breaks the fall. Wolfgang tries attacking Wilson, but Pretty Deadly sends him out of the ring and tosses him over the announce desk. Prince and Wilson each grab one of the "NXT" Tag Team titles, but the referee catches Prince with his. Wilson hits Coffey with his and goes for a pin, but Coffey kicks out. Pretty Deadly then look for Spilled Milk, but Wolfgang saves his partner and tags in. Gallus then delivers their finisher for the win.
Winners (and still): Gallus
We head to a video of Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs breaking into Kiana James' office. Henley is about to pick the lock, but Briggs opens the door and the two begin to look for anything that points to James cheating on Brooks Jensen. Henley finds a contract for a match at "Stand & Deliver", and reveals it to be for a a Qualifier Match for the NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Henley then finds a planner and reads what is written in it. She finds something in there called "operation boyfriend" and comes across a date that has 'get Brooks to get Fallon to tag with me' written on it. They then see a different date with 'drinks with Sebastian' written on it. The pair then come across the card from the flowers last week and discover that it says something about a date with Sebastian. Henley takes a picture of it and the two leave.
Back at ringside, Sol Ruca heads down.