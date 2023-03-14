WWE NXT Live Coverage (03/14) - Stand & Deliver Contract Signing, We Hear From Johnny Gargano, North American Title Open Challenge And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on March 14, 2023!

Grayson Waller has been taking out his frustrations in regards to losing his "NXT" Championship Steel Cage Match at "NXT Vengeance Day" last month on Shawn Michaels and other personnel over the past few weeks. Michaels and Waller came face-to-face last week on "The Grayson Waller Effect", during which a fed-up Michaels announced that Waller would be facing a returning Johnny Gargano on April 1. It seems that Gargano has something on his mind that he will be sharing it with the "NXT" Universe tonight following his shocking appearance.

Last week, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker officially offered Carmelo Hayes a title shot at "NXT Stand & Deliver" in Los Angeles, California after weeks of crossing paths. Tonight, the two men will put pen to paper and sign the contract to make the match official.

After vying for another shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Championship over the past few weeks, Pretty Deadly will finally have the chance to capture the title once again as they go head-to-head with current titleholders Gallus. Pretty Deadly initially won the title at "NXT Worlds Collide" last September, but later lost them to New Day at "NXT Deadline" a few months later.

In other title news, Wes Lee will be holding another open challenge for his North American Championship. Lee had previously held open challenges on the February 14 and 28 episodes of "NXT", during which he successfully retained over Von Wagner and Nathan Frazer respectively.

Additionally, Dabba-Kato and Apollo Crews look to put their issues to rest for good as they collide in the ring. Issues between the pair date back to "Vengeance Day" after Kato attacked Crews following his Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match with the aforementioned Hayes.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of "NXT Roadblock" last week. Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Johnny Gargano heads to the ring.