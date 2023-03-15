AJPW's Suwama Thanks NOAH's Kenoh For Cross-Promotional Match, Places Wager On Attendance

The spirit of collaboration is in the air in Japan. Fresh off several Japanese promotions uniting for Keiji Muto's retirement show, All Japan Pro Wrestling is now welcoming outside talent into their ring.

This move led to surprise moments such as former GHC Heavyweight and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yuji Nagata winning the AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship, or AJPW World Tag Team Champions Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi appearing in Pro Wrestling NOAH to challenge the promotion's Kenoh and Manabu Soya to a match on March 21.

"Tokyo Sports" is reporting that AJPW's Kohei Suwama is so happy with the upcoming cross-promotional match that the former Triple Crown Winner has thanked Kenoh for agreeing to take part in the match, and is also offering the former GHC Heavyweight Champion a monetary reward if the March 21 match is sold out. "He is a first-class wrestler who is thinking about All Japan's business," Suwama said according to a translation by puroprogramtranslations.

Kenoh and Soya are set to face GHC Tag Team Champions Masa Kitamiya and Daiki Inaba on March 19 just days before the match.

AJPW's Kento Miyahara declared war on Pro Wrestling NOAH on March 14, leading to the cross-promotional show that will take place in Korakuen Hall. The event will take place during a busy weekend for Pro Wrestling NOAH, as there will be three titles defended days before on March 19, which will see GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya put his title on th eline against former AJPW talent Jake Lee.