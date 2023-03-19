Lanny Poffo Said Randy Savage Had Difficulty Working With Andre The Giant

WWE Hall of Famers Andre The Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage are arguably two of the biggest stars in WWE history, with both winning the WWE Championship and competing in the main event of WrestleMania. It was inevitable that they would eventually meet in the ring, however, they seemingly did not gel together backstage.

Savage's real-life brother, Lanny Poffo — who passed away in February 2023 — discussed what Savage did that bothered Andre while speaking on "Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree," which was Poffo's last podcast appearance prior to his passing. "Randy and Andre didn't get along at all," Poffo said.

"The reason was, [imitating Andre] 'Baby oil' ... Randy's answer was, 'Yeah, your gimmick is being a giant. My gimmick is baby oil'. And, you know, it could be easy or hard with Andre and wouldn't it be great if it was just easy? I told Randy, 'Why don't you just make an exception for Andre and not use baby oil in his matches,' and they would get along so much easier and better. And Randy says — well I'm not going to say any bad words, but — 'Blank you.'"

Savage and Andre would wind up working together multiple times throughout the '80s in WWE as they feuded in 1988 over Savage's WWE Championship, meaning that Andre must have either been okay with Savage using baby oil, or the "Macho Man" eventually toned it down.

While they never had a major singles match on pay-per-view, they stood across the ring in tag team action at SummerSlam 1988, with Savage and Hulk Hogan defeating Andre and Ted DiBiase.

