Robbie McAllister Reflects On How The Highlanders Left WWE

The Highlanders were a short-lived tag team during WWE's Ruthless Aggression era. They became most infamously known for one of their members, Robbie McAllister, appearing in the audience of a TNA taping during the mid-00s just before their release from the company. However, according to McAllister, that occurrence was merely the final straw as the Highlanders were already on their way out.

"It is what it is," he told "Developmentally Speaking" about their release. "I would've liked to try a singles run at WWE but it wasn't in the cards, because technically Rory [McAllister] and I didn't give the company a reason to keep us." Per Robbie, his initial goals were as a singles star, but he met his Highlanders partner in wrestling school and the rest became history.

Robbie said that while many blame the TNA incident for their dismissal, what actually got the tag team fired in 2008 was not advocating for themselves enough. "I personally didn't do anything to keep the Highlanders there," he reiterated, noting that he didn't want to betray his longtime partner by flying solo. "Maybe I wasn't — because I'm a nice guy — I wasn't cut out for the real hard part of wrestling." Backstage politicking was not in his DNA and wrestling ultimately made him a different person, not always for the best.

But regardless of how things ended, he still prides himself on the fact that both he and Rory managed to enter and leave WWE together on some kind of terms.