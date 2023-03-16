AEW Dynamite Ratings See Slight Dip, Continue To Be Impacted By Sports

The Nielsen ratings are in for AEW's Winnipeg debut last night for "AEW Dynamite." Unfortunately, the two main metrics for the show were down, although given the volume of sports competition that night, not as bad as expected.

Per ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, Wednesday's "Dynamite" from Canada averaged 852,000 viewers across its two hours, for a 1% drop from the week prior, approximately 352,000 of which were in the key demo most valued by sponsors — adults aged 18 to 49 — representing a 7% slide. The latter figure translates to a 0.27 rating in adults 18 to 49, which put AEW's flagship at 11th place for the day among cable originals and No. 26 when you factor in broadcast primetime.

Head to head, "Dynamite" had to deal with live sports happening across the U.S., ranging from the NBA on ESPN to NCAA March Madness basketball on TruTV, and finally the World Baseball Classic on FS1 — all of which bested AEW in the key demo. In addition, Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" posted a strong showing with a 0.43 rating in the same key demo.

As for the comparisons to the median of the past four weeks, the biggest drop was in adults aged 18 to 34, with a 14% drop from the median. The best showings relative to the median came in all viewers outside of 18 to 49 and adults aged 50+, which both saw 4% increases. Adults aged 25 to 54 was just behind them, with a 3% increase over the median.