ROH On HonorClub Results (3/16): Wheeler Yuta Defends Pure Title, World 6-Man Tag Titles On The Line

These are the results from the "ROH on HonorClub" episode for Thursday, March 16, 2023. Matches were previously recorded in Orlando, Florida. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary.

ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Willie Mack vs. Claudio Castagnoli: If Mack can win or last ten minutes against Castagnoli, he gets a match for the ROH World Title. However, that will not happen. Castagnoli defeated Mack via pinfall after a running European uppercut.

Mike Bennett (with Matt Taven & Maria Kanellis-Bennett) vs. Dante Martin (with Darius Martin): Dante defeated Bennett via pinfall after a half nelson slam.

Taven attacked Dante after the match, but was quickly run off by Darius.

Ari Daivari & Slim J (with Mark Sterling) vs. Blake Christian & Metalik: Christian and Metalik got the win after Metalik pinned Slim J with a Michinoku Driver.

We get video hyping up Mark Briscoe's title match against ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe at Supercard of Honor. That's followed by a backstage promo with Briscoe, who says he's also coming after all of Mark Sterling's clients, starting with Tony Nese on next week's episode. We also got a look at Briscoe's promo from last Friday's "AEW Rampage," where he announced the "Reach For The Sky" ladder match to crown new ROH World Tag Team Champions at Supercard of Honor.