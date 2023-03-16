ROH On HonorClub Results (3/16): Wheeler Yuta Defends Pure Title, World 6-Man Tag Titles On The Line
These are the results from the "ROH on HonorClub" episode for Thursday, March 16, 2023. Matches were previously recorded in Orlando, Florida. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary.
ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Willie Mack vs. Claudio Castagnoli: If Mack can win or last ten minutes against Castagnoli, he gets a match for the ROH World Title. However, that will not happen. Castagnoli defeated Mack via pinfall after a running European uppercut.
Mike Bennett (with Matt Taven & Maria Kanellis-Bennett) vs. Dante Martin (with Darius Martin): Dante defeated Bennett via pinfall after a half nelson slam.
Taven attacked Dante after the match, but was quickly run off by Darius.
Ari Daivari & Slim J (with Mark Sterling) vs. Blake Christian & Metalik: Christian and Metalik got the win after Metalik pinned Slim J with a Michinoku Driver.
We get video hyping up Mark Briscoe's title match against ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe at Supercard of Honor. That's followed by a backstage promo with Briscoe, who says he's also coming after all of Mark Sterling's clients, starting with Tony Nese on next week's episode. We also got a look at Briscoe's promo from last Friday's "AEW Rampage," where he announced the "Reach For The Sky" ladder match to crown new ROH World Tag Team Champions at Supercard of Honor.
Kingston Crosses Paths With Castagnoli
Eddie Kingston vs. Jeeves Kay: Castagnoli shows up to watch this match from a seat in the front row. Kingston slams Kay into the barricade in front of Castagnoli and knocks him out of his seat. Castagnoli gets up and looks ready to go after Kingston, but instead heads backstage. Kingston defeated Kay via submission with the Stretch Plum.
Lexy Nair is backstage with Mark Sterling, Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay. Daivari challenges Blake Christian and Metalik to find a third partner and face them in a six-man tag team match.
ROH Women's World Championship Proving Grounds Match: Hyan vs. Athena (c): Athena won via submission with a crossface.
Athena beats up on Hyan some more after the match.
Lexy Nair catches up with Blake Christian and Metalik backstage. They reveal that A.R. Fox will team with them against the Trustbusters. Not only that, they have their eyes on the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles as well.
Return Of 'The Last Real Man'
Silas Young vs. Marcus Kross: This is Young's first match in ROH since December 2021. Young wins via pinfall after hitting the Pee Gee Waja Plunge.
Young gets on the microphone after the match. He says no one can measure up to him. That brings out Shane Taylor. Taylor says he'll prove he's the best ROH TV Champ of all time against Young on next week's episode.
Lexy Nair is backstage with Athena, who says Yuka Sakazaki is afraid of her – wrestling in Japan after Athena attacked her leg. Athena offers to defend her ROH Women's Title against Sakazaki at Supercard of Honor.
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona (with Prince Nana)) (c): The Embassy won via pinfall after Kaun pinned both Boys after he and Liona slammed one onto the other.
The Embassy continued to beat up on Castle and The Boys after the match until Blake Christian, A.R. Fox, and Metalik ran out to chase them away.
Madison Rayne vs. Trish Adora: Adora got the win via pinfall after hitting Lariat Tubman.
Lexy Nair is backstage with Top Flight. Darius Martin is going to face Matt Taven on next week's episode.
Yuta Issues A Huge Challenge
The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal: Daniels and Sydal are former ROH World Tag Team Champions, winning the titles in 2006. They got the win here after Sydal pinned Magnum with the Lightning Spiral.
After the match, Aussie Open's Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher made their way out on stage. Fletcher says they want the ROH Tag Team Titles and there's no better way to get in line for a title shot than going through Daniels and Sydal. Daniels gets on the mic and accepts the challenge.
We get a video package hyping up our main event.
ROH Pure Championship: Clark Connors vs. Wheeler Yuta (c): Colt Cabana, B.J. Whitmer, and Dean Malenko are the judges for this Pure Title match. Yuta got the win via pinfall with a unique cradle out of a submission hold, transitioning to it just before Connors would reach the ropes for the break.
Yuta gets on the microphone after the match. He says the Blackpool Combat Club is the best training in the world, as proven by his win over Connors, who's a New Japan Pro-Wrestling L.A. Dojo student. Yuta says beating the students isn't enough as he sits cross-legged in the center of the ring. Yuta says he wants to face the teacher and challenges Katsuyori Shibata. Castagnoli walks out, applauding Yuta.