Vince McMahon Thought The Undertaker's WrestleMania Squash Of John Cena Was Hilarious

In their first pay-per-view match against each other in 15 years, The Undertaker faced John Cena at WrestleMania 34. Training relentlessly for what he thought would be a "45-minute war," The Undertaker was flabbergasted when Vince McMahon told him the day of the event he was going to squash Cena in about five minutes.

"And you know Vince, he just thought that was funny because he knew how hard I had been training," said the WWE Hall of Famer on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast.

The previous year, The Undertaker left his hat and jacket in the middle of the ring after his match against Roman Reigns as his way of saying goodbye. When McMahon called months later to ask about working with Cena, Undertaker requested a few weeks to think about it. Though he had rehabbed his hip and was working out again, "The Deadman" had no plans to get back in the ring. "So I get a ring shipped down here to Texas and I rent a place. I put the ring in this building and I start training. And lo and behold, I could move again," he said.

Undertaker was ready to redeem himself for his performance against Reigns, however, when informed by McMahon of how short the match would be, Undertaker had a stern response. "No, I'm doing 30 [minutes] or I'm not going out."

Despite McMahon telling him a long match wasn't needed, Undertaker wanted to hear from Cena. "So John comes in and goes, 'I talked mad smack about you, dude, you need to beat me quick and get this over with,'" recalled Undertaker. "And they both ganged up on me. I finally threw my hands up."

