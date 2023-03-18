Vince McMahon Wanted Matt Hardy And Bray Wyatt To Find A Fish For WWE Angle At 2 A.m.

Matt and Jeff Hardy created a WrestleMania moment at the 33rd edition of WWE's signature event, as they returned to the company after five years. Matt soon transitioned into playing the character he had created while away from the company, Broken Matt Hardy, with the goal of doing a cinematic match in WWE. When his dream became a reality on the March 19, 2018 episode of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon was heavily involved in the match between Matt and Bray Wyatt on Matt's "compound."

The Ultimate Deletion was the main event of the show, with the culmination of the match involving the Lake of Reincarnation. Wyatt was thrown into the lake, leading to a change in his character's persona for WrestleMania 34, where he helped Matt win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It turns out McMahon, who was communicating with the on-site crew via telephone during the shoot, had a different plan for The Ultimate Deletion than what ended up airing, Matt revealed on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"One of my favorite suggestions, he said, 'I like this lake concept. I like this how it changes a character. That's great sh**, pal. What I could see is Bray gets knocked into the lake and then all of a sudden we have a false finish where he pops out of the lake but he's got a fish in his mouth and then sinks back down,'" Matt recalled. "And they mentioned something about this. They said, 'Can we get a fish?'

"I'm like, dude, we're in Cameron, North Carolina. When they're telling me this it's 2 o'clock in the morning. It's not like you can just go to a Bait and Tackle store that's open 24 hours. I don't think we want to spend time catching a fish out by the Lake of Reincarnation either. He said, 'Well if we can't do it, we can't do it, but it would be great.'"