Maki Itoh Discusses Her Future, Why She Hasn't Thought About A Long US Tour

Maki Itoh has been taking the world by storm. After a career as a Japanese pop idol, she went viral in 2017 when she was dismissed from the group LinQ and started focusing more on wrestling. But even after her success in the ring has brought her to top American indie promotions and AEW, the "Cutest In The World" doesn't have plans for an extended stay in the United States.

In an interview with Fightful, Itoh shared that the key to her success outside of Japan is to create an "artificial scarcity" so that it's more special whenever she does pop up in the squared circle. According to a translator, she said that "if she appears too often, the magic of Maki Itoh is gone."

Though some people such as Kazuchika Okada or Konosuke Takeshita will take excursions to foreign countries that last extended periods of time, the fan-favorite Joshi star prefers one or two-week tours that take her to AEW for a few TV spots, as well as Prestige Wrestling, GCW, and plenty of other places so that "the American audience [can] truly appreciate her."