Raquel Rodriguez Talks About NXT's Halloween Battle Royales, Recalls Dressing Up As Nacho Libre

WWE "SmackDown" star Raquel Rodriguez spoke about her time in "NXT" with Fightful.com, about dressing up for Halloween during non-televised events. In the interview, she noted how fun it was doing the Battle Royal matches.

"You know the people who choose the costumes are usually us," said Rodriguez. "All creativity is all put on us for when it comes to those moments, so sometimes you choose to dress up like current Superstars, past Superstars, there's random animals and things. You know for an example, I think the best thing about these Battle Royals was that whatever you were dressing up as or whoever you were dressing up as, that was so much fun to emulate their — those characteristics into the match like if you had a baby, you could act like a baby the whole time. I know Rhea Ripley and Lacey Evans I think they dressed up as Montez Ford, as Streets Profits and they were out there dancing and doing all Street Profits moves, I was like this is amazing. It's so much fun. I was Nacho Libre, one of those years because I was like this just fits me.

While Rodriquez was in "NXT," she went under the ring name Raquel González and held the "NXT Women's Championship." She and Dakota Kai became the inaugural "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions on the March 10, 2021 episode of "NXT." They earned the titles due to their win for the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. However, it's interesting to note that in the same episode, former WWE Superstar Athena (fka Ember Moon) and Shotzi won the titles from them. Rodriguez made her official main roster debut in April 2022.