AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (03/20) - Dark Order Vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari, ROH Women's Title Proving Ground Match, Naturally Limitless In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on March 20, 2023, coming to you from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba!

After their teammates Evil Uno and Stu Grayson joined forces with "Hangman" Adam Page in a losing effort to Blackpool Combat Club this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite", Alex Reynolds and John Silver look to bring home a win for Dark Order as they square off with Tony Nese and Ari Daivari. Keith Lee joined forces with Dustin Rhodes for the first time in the squared circle on the March 3 edition of "AEW Rampage" to defeat Mogul Affiliates, and tonight, the two men will be teaming up once again to take on Levi Night and Jessie V.

Brandon Cutler will be returning to an AEW ring tonight as he goes head-to-head with Jason Geiger. Cutler last appeared on the January 16 episode of "Dark: Elevation" after teaming with The Firm's Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy to defeat Spanish Announce Project and The Wingmen. Speaking of Page, Hardy, and Kassidy, they are slated for a trios match against Sebastian Wolfe, Massive Damage and Mo Jabari. Top Flight also look to continue to rack up wins as they collide with Shaun Moore and Michael Allen Richard Clark while Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager takes on Adam Knight.

Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will be squaring off with Taylor Rising in a Proving Ground Match. If Rising wins, then she secures herself the right to challenge "The Fallen Goddess" for her title within the next thirty days. Elsewhere in the women's division, Skye Blue looks to gain some momentum going into her match with Toni Storm on " Dynamite" this Wednesday as she faces TFA. Emi Sakura is also be in action as she collides with Zoe Sager.