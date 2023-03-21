Chris Jericho Is The New Ric Flair, According To Diamond Dallas Page

There were several candidates for 2022 Wrestler of the Year, including Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Sami Zayn, but Diamond Dallas Page chose a different name. The WWE Hall of Famer bestowed the honor upon AEW star Chris Jericho. During an interview on "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," DDP mentioned Reigns and Zayn as worthy candidates, but he ultimately chose Jericho while heaping extremely high praise onto the 52-year-old.

"It's so close cause I could've easily given this to Roman Reigns, very easily," DDP said. "I think they're both amazing and had unbelievable years, but Jericho I got to give the nod t because he's my boy, but at the same time, I watch how over he is and the length of time he has been.

"To me, he's like the new Ric Flair because people have watched him for 25-30 years. When he wasn't on top, he was on his way to the top, and he's been on top for over 20 years. I know it's a one-year deal but I just have to give him the nod, very close; you could easily have given it to Roman Reigns."

When speaking about which version of the Jericho character he loved best, DDP said he couldn't pinpoint one because "every one of them is entertaining." Continuing his comparison between Jericho and Flair, DDP mentioned the AEW star's entrance music and how the fans in attendance sing along even after the music cuts. Page called that a "different level of over," saying it's "Ric Flair over." DDP called Jericho this generation's Flair and referred to him as "the GOAT."

