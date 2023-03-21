AEW Dark Live Coverage (03/21) - Iron Savages Vs. The Wingmen, Leila Grey Vs. Kiera Hogan, Toni Storm In Action And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on March 21, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

After joining forces with fellow Wingmen teammate "Pretty" Peter Avalon in a losing effort to The Lucha Brothers on last week's episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation", Ryan Nemeth looks to redeem himself with he and Cezar Bononi square off with Iron Savages. Iron Savages were last seen in tag team competition on the February 21 episode of "Dark", during which they beat Terry Kid and Chris Sandson.

Juice Robinson has been racking up wins over the past few weeks, defeating the likes of Fuego Del Sol, Jake Crist, Hagane Shinno, and Titus Alexander two weeks ago on "Dark: Elevation". Tonight, he looks to earn himself another victory when he takes on former WWE star Leon Ruffin.

Leila Grey is set to go one-on-one with Kiera Hogan. The two women are quite familiar with one another, as they were previously aligned with reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill as members of The Baddies until Cargill made the decision to kick Hogan out of the group and replace her with Red Velvet.

Elsewhere in the women's division, The Renegades will be returning to action in an AEW ring for the first time since losing to The Outcasts' Toni Storm and Saraya on the February 3 episode of "AEW Rampage" when they collide with "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" regulars Mafiosa and Avery Breaux. Speaking of Storm, she looks to pick up a win tonight against Billie Starkz going into her match with Skye Blue tomorrow night on "AEW Dynamite".

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Leon Ruffin heads to the ring. Juice Robinson follows.