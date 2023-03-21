WWE NXT Live Coverage (03/21) - Qualifier Matches For Stand & Deliver Championship Ladder Bout, Ilja Dragunov Vs. JD McDonagh And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on March 21, 2023!

Two qualifying matches for the "NXT" Women's Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver on April 1 are set for tonight, as Indi Hartwell squares off with Tiffany Stratton while Lyra Valkyria takes on Ivy Nile. The winners will join Gigi Dolin and Zoey Stark, who qualified last week after defeating Kiana James and Sol Ruca respectively.

Chase U's Thea Hail was abducted by Ava a few weeks ago, and Andre Chase and Duke Hudson have made it their mission to seek retribution on her behalf. Meanwhile, Ava and her Schism teammates have vowed to expose Chase U's lack of unity, and the group has been successful thus far after beating Chase U in both singles and tag team competition over the last couple of weeks and leaving Hudson's real allegiance to question. The two factions look to put an end to their issues as they come face-to-face with one another tonight in a Great Debate.

Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh look to put their issues to rest once and for all when they go one-on-one. The two men have been looking to get their hands on one another, with their issues stemming from an eye injury McDonagh suffered at the hands of Dragunov a few weeks ago. Their issues culminated last week in a battle of words, and it remains to be seen what chaos will ensue when they collide in the ring.