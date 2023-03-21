GCW, Wrestlers Mourn The Death Of Megafan Mike Bieszck

Game Changer Wrestling and several wrestlers from the promotion's roster paid tribute Tuesday to longtime fan Mike Bieszck, who died following a recent cancer diagnosis.

Bieszck, known affectionately as "Piss Jug Mike" for the yellow liquid inside the clear gallon alkaline water jug he'd carry with him, frequently traveled to GCW shows and grew to have a close relationship with many of the promotion's wrestlers over the years.

"With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of one [of] our greatest fans, Mike Bieszck," the promotion tweeted late Tuesday morning alongside several photos of Bieszck at its shows. "Mike loved traveling & traveled to many GCW shows across the country. We will remember him for his smile, his passionate cheers from the front row and of course... the piss jug. RIP Mike, we'll miss you."

Former GCW World Champion Matt Cardona first announced Bieszck's cancer diagnosis in a tweet Monday night, informing fans that he'd received a phone call from the longtime pro wrestling fan who had informed him that he "recently was diagnosed with cancer and doesn't have much longer to live," according to the wrestler's account. By Tuesday morning, Cardona, Chelsea Green, GCW, and several other current and former stars posted memorials for Bieszck.

"Rip "Piss Jug" Mike," Joey Janela tweeted with a sad emoji and a photo of himself with Bieszck, drinking from his jug. "A wonderful fan, who loved Deathmatch wrestling & I loved drinking his piss jug!"

GCW's Nick Wayne also honored Bieszck with a post.

"Mike always went out of the way to say what's up to me at shows, started a lot of 'Nick f*ckin Wayne' chants, and was always so supportive and positive towards me," he wrote. "Rest in Peace Piss Jug Mike."