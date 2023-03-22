Brian Gewirtz Doesn't Rule Out The Idea Of Betting On WWE Matches

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has said that the recent news regarding WWE wanting to offer betting on their match results could be feasible.

During the promotion of his memoir, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE," Gewirtz appeared on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" where Simmons seemed particularly interested in asking Gewirtz just how realistic it was that WWE's hopes of legalized gambling on match outcomes could come to pass.

"It wouldn't seem realistic when I was there, but I have a lot of faith in Nick Khan," Gewirtz answered. "I think the structure is just different now. The fact that Dave Meltzer exists is a reason why it might not work, y'know? He's antithetical to the whole concept of 'can the wrestlers' — or whoever the quote-unquote sources are — 'shut their mouths for a little bit.'"

"It was possible to do secret stuff back when I was there. John Cena returning in the Royal Rumble, I think it was 2008, that was a secret. Eric Bischoff, when we named him [general manager] in 2002, that was a secret. When Rock returned to host WrestleMania. You really, really need to put in the work to keep it a secret, or you just really truly need to crack down on people. And most people aren't like this in terms of blabbing," said Gewirtz.

He also added that the betting should be capped at a low amount as it is on the offshore sports books that take bets on pro wrestling outcomes. "I left in 2015, and no one on this writing team would dare to consider it for not just moral reasons, but practical reasons," he noted.

Gewirtz feels that taking bets on full cards could be "disastrous," and thinks bets should be limited to select matches with locked-in creative plans.