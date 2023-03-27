Trish Stratus Comments On Rumors Beth Phoenix Was Supposed To Join Mickie James Feud

Trish Stratus and Mickie James had one of the most memorable programs in the history of women's wrestling throughout 2005 and 2006. One detail that is often overlooked is the fact that the feud brought on the introduction of Beth Phoenix.

Phoenix was initially brought in as a sidekick to Stratus, but was sidelined with a fractured jawbone shortly after and subsequently moved back down to then-developmental territory OVW. During a recent appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," Stratus detailed what the original plans were for Phoenix.

"Yeah, she was going to be the enforcer of the group," Stratus said. "It's funny because they wanted her to be like a strong, silent type, which is cool and powerful. When we looked at how she ended up coming back, it was much better."

Stratus added that she consoled Phoenix after seeing how unhappy she was over the injury. She recalled telling her that everything happened for a reason and it wasn't quite her moment to make her presence known on the main roster, adding that she felt things worked out for the best when she re-emerged on "Raw" in 2007.

"I think she didn't need to be in our thing and it just worked. It would've been a fun trio for sure, and especially when the storyline turned, it would've been interesting to see how it played out between us. But, yeah, I think everything played out the way it should've when I look back at everything."

