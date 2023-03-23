Jeff Jarrett Teases Wife Karen Making Her Presence Felt In AEW

All Elite Wrestling's Director of Business Development, Jeff Jarrett, has been regularly featured on AEW programming since signing for the company in November 2022. When "The Last Outlaw" was asked about whether his wife Karen Jarrett would join him in the promotion, the WWE Hall of Famer provided an intriguing answer.

"Two words: stay tuned," Jeff said on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast.

Jarrett joined Impact Wrestling in 2007 and became the valet for her then-husband, Kurt Angle. The following year, Jarrett filed for divorce and departed the promotion. Jarrett married Jeff in August 2010 and returned to Impact five months later to work alongside him on-screen. At the time of Jarrett's return, Jeff was feuding with her former husband. The six-time NWA World's Heavyweight Champion would go on to defeat Angle at Against All Odds 2011, which, per the stipulation, forced the former WWE Champion to walk his ex-wife down the aisle on "Impact!" when she renewed her wedding vows with Jeff. At Sacrifice three months later, the Olympic gold medalist and the late Chyna teamed up to defeat the Jarrett's.

Jarrett exited Impact again in December 2011 but returned four years later after becoming the co-founder of Global Force Wrestling with Jeff; GFW would merge with Impact in 2017. After another spell away from the promotion, Jarrett briefly returned to Impact prior to the GFW merger. Her most recent pro wrestling appearance came last year when she accompanied Jay Lethal and Jeff for their match against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo at the Ric Flair's Last Match event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.