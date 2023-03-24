Former WWE Star Black Bart Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Richard Harris, better known as Black Bart, has shared some sad news surrounding his health. Earlier this week, the 75-year-old revealed that he had received a diagnosis of Stage 4 colon cancer. Harris added that the cancer had also infiltrated his liver, so next week, he is set to begin chemotherapy treatment. Despite the unfortunate situation, Harris vowed to keep his hope alive.

"I was diagnosed today with Stage 4 colon cancer that has also spread to my liver," he wrote on Facebook. "I am not the kind to just roll over and play dead, so you all should know that I will fight it with all I have in me. Since I am a child of God and He is in my heart always, I believe I have a head start. I will see the oncologist next week and start chemotherapy ASAP. The main thing I ask from my Facebook people is for prayer because I believe we can all use extra prayers. I will post updates when I have them."

During his days as an active performer, Harris began carving his name in several territories of the National Wrestling Alliance, such as World Class Championship Wrestling and Championship Wrestling from Florida. In 1990, Harris joined the WWF, notably challenging the Hart Foundation for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, before his departure in early 1991. Following his exit, Harris joined their rival WCW until mid-August. 27 years after his debut, Harris wrapped up his in-ring career in 2002.

Wrestling Inc. would like to send our best wishes to Harris at this time.