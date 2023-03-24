WWE Star Akira Tozawa Announces The Birth Of His Daughter

Akira Tozawa and his wife welcomed the birth of their first child on Friday with the WWE star making the public announcement with photos of the newborn shared on social media.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Ten!!" Tozawa tweeted. "Thank you for giving birth safely. I am also grateful to my wife for raising me. Dad will do his best."

We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Ten!! 無事に産まれてきてくれてありがとう。

大事に育ててくれた妻にも感謝です。

父ちゃん頑張るからね😭 pic.twitter.com/WOby12wtG9 — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) March 24, 2023

Tozawa's fellow wrestlers across the industry celebrated the new addition to the family, including several of his WWE colleagues who sent their congratulations his way.

"Congrats! I can't wait to meet her!! Sade can't wait, too!" said WWE star Apollo Crews, referencing his own young daughter.

"Congrats, my guy!" wrote Mustafa Ali, who was Tozawa's tag team partner for a brief stretch.

Others like NJPW's Mercedes Mone, NXT's Carmelo Hayes, AEW's Eddie Kingston, and DDT Pro-Wrestling's Samuray Del Sol also sent along their well wishes. IYO SKY, now of Damage CTRL, told Tozawa that his family "will become even more lively and wonderful" with the birth of the couple's first child.

Tozawa and his wife have been married since 2018. However, likely due to his extensive travel with WWE, he had previously noted that they lived in different countries. On-screen, Tozawa has become somewhat of a beloved figure among the WWE fanbase in recent months, elevating his comedic efforts in programs with Baron Corbin and JBL. He was also involved in breaking some WWE ground with an intergender match against Rhea Ripley last December.