Win A Pair Of WWE Elite 100 Series Figures From Ringside Collectibles!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win a pair of WWE Elite 100 Series figures. This pair from Mattel lets you add The People's Champ and the Doctor of Thuganomics to your collection. These figures bring to life Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena and come with multiple accessories, including swappable hands, individual ring gear and their respective Spinner and Brahma Bull versions of the WWE Championship belt.

One lucky winner will get their very own pair of WWE Elite 100 figures for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Thursday, March 30, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

The WWE Elite 100 Series The Rock and John Cena figures are available for purchase from Ringside Collectibles.