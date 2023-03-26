KAIRI Comments On Possible WWE Return

Kairi Sane captured the attention of fans in the United States in 2017 when she signed with WWE and won the inaugural Mae Young Classic. During her time with WWE, she became "NXT" Women's Champion and a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka. In 2020, she opted to leave WWE when her contract expired and eventually returned to Stardom, which led to her becoming the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

It's been over a month since KAIRI lost the title to Mercedes Moné on February 18 at NJPW Battle in the Valley, which has brought up questions regarding her status since she hasn't wrestled since then. During a recent interview with Steve Fall of "Ten Count," KAIRI confirmed she is currently a free agent. "She's a free agent," her translator said. "She would like to go anywhere possible. She would like to go to the U.S. if there's a chance to go back again, so yeah, she's a free agent."

KAIRI shared that she was aware of the rumors suggesting she would make a surprise appearance in this year's women's Royal Rumble match and was touched by it as she loves the event. When it comes to a potential WWE return, KAIRI's translator said, "Vince said the door is always open. 'You're always welcome to come back,' and if she comes back one day, she will team up with Asuka again, and team up with IYO SKY or maybe even go up against IYO SKY. Who knows."

