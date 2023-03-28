Ric Flair Says Not Every Great Gets A Proper Retirement Match In Wrestling

The old adage in pro wrestling says that no one is ever truly retired, reigns true throughout history as wrestlers will have their final major matches and then compete elsewhere, such as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. However, Flair was able to, on two separate occasions, bask in the glory of his career by having major matches that saw the fans know they could potentially see him perform for the final time ever.

While on "To Be The Man," two-time WWE Hall of Famer Flair discussed which fellow WWE Hall of Famers he does not believe were able to have a proper retirement match. "Hunter, I was saying that two years ago when he cut way back on his, on his wrestling," Flair said. "Now he can't have it ... There are a couple of guys who never really had a retirement match. Dusty didn't, Piper didn't. Hell, there's more people that didn't get one than there are that did." Triple H is unable to compete in the ring anymore following an issue with his heart that took place in 2021, leading to him not being able to compete in a final match like Flair did.

In 2022, Flair had an entire show centered around his final match, which saw him and Andrade El Idolo defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event. However, Flair addressed his WrestleMania 24 match against Shawn Michaels as his proper retirement match. "I'm probably the luckiest son of a b**** alive," he said. "I think mine will stand the rest of time with Shawn, I just shouldn't haven't screwed it up with going back to work."

