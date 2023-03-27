John Cena Reveals How He Keeps A Positive Mindset

If you follow him on Twitter, you know that John Cena is one of the most positive individuals out there right now. But if you watched "Total Divas," you would know that he puts in a lot of work to be that positive in spite of everything he has going on. But now he's opened up and shared some of his secrets to always look on the bright side.

In an appearance on the "Whiskey Ginger" podcast, the 16-time world champion walked host Andrew Santino through his thought process to keep a positive mindset throughout his day. Essentially, Cena chooses to reframe a situation that causes him stress or anger by taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture.

"First of all, I tell myself I signed up for it. It's my choice," he said. "Something that helps me a lot is [the question] 'What is my biggest problem right now?' The movie that they've asked me to star in is asking me to work longer. That's not saying that those long days aren't hard. That's not saying it's not work ... This is unimaginable, but it doesn't mean it doesn't come with effort, it doesn't mean it doesn't come with hardship. Everyone can compare stories and compare hardships.

"There's always someone smarter, there's always someone who has it worse, there's always someone who has it better, but we are all human. So on the days where I'm not feeling so good, I just try to right the train by being like, 'Hey, man, this is not too bad.'"

With his attitude adjusted, "Super Cena" is ready to tackle whatever challenges he faces next. That includes his upcoming United States Championship match against Austin Theory at Wrestlemania 39, which he's positive will be another victory for him.