Ricky Steamboat Compares Bray Wyatt's Intangibles To Dusty Rhodes'

Bray Wyatt has always been able to pull fans under his spell. According to WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Wyatt has always been focused on conveying his character to fans, finding moments between moves to express himself. In this way, Steamboat believes Wyatt is similar to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

"Everybody knows how to give a body slam, how to do a hip toss," Steamboat explained in an interview with "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda." According to Steamboat, it's these moments "when you go from where you are in the ring to where [your opponent] landed" that a wrestler can communicate their character to the audience. Steamboat used Dusty Rhodes's predilection for swinging his hips as an example and even drew from his own penchant for striking a karate-influenced pose during matches.

Steamboat believes that Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas is "probably a better worker," but while Dallas is a former "NXT" Champion, he never quite reached Wyatt's level of success on the main roster. "The Dragon" believes that this comes down to character, as he feels Bray has Dallas "beat 10x over with his character-isms," once again using "The American Dream" as an example.

"[Dusty] wasn't a high-flyer," Steamboat said. "He was limited to a lot of the things that he did in the ring — the mechanics of all the wrestling moves and holds — he was limited. But his character and his charisma was head and shoulder above most of the guys in the business at that time."

Steamboat believes that people related to Dusty Rhodes as his "plumber's son" persona more than they did with his ringwork, and that Wyatt is on a similar trajectory.