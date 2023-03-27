AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (03/27) - Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy Vs. Spanish Announce Project, Riho Vs. Diamante, ROH Women's Title Proving Ground Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on March 27, 2023, coming to you from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri!

Before he faces "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry on this Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite", Matt Hardy looks to gain some momentum going into the bout as he teams up with The Firm's Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy to take on Spanish Announce Project's Luther, Serpentico, and Angelico. Two other members of The Firm will also be in action, as Big Bill and Lee Moriarty will be going head-to-head with "The Reality" Zack Clayton and Anaya. Tony Nese and Ari Daivari will also be in tag team competition, as they are set to collide with Campbell Myers and Lane Summers.

Reigning Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will be squaring off with Tootie Lynn in a Proving Ground Match. If Lynn wins, then she will receive a shot at Athena's title in the next sixty days. Elsewhere in the women's division, Riho will be returning to action for the first time since defeating longtime rival Nyla Rose on the March 10 episode of "AEW Rampage" when she collides with Diamante. Speaking of Rose, she will be joining forces with teammate Marina Shafir to take on Sage and Briar Hale while Willow Nightingale will go one-on-one with Maggie Lee ahead of her match with Ruby Soho on Wednesday night.