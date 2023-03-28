AEW Dark Live Coverage (03/28) - Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto Vs. AR Fox, Evil Uno In Action And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on March 28, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Konosuke Takeshita will be colliding with Cole Karter. Takeshita has been scouted and approached by Don Callis over the past few weeks, as Callis looks to help Takeshita elevate his career.

QT Marshall will be returning to in-ring competition on AEW programming for the first time since "Winter is Coming 2022" when he joins forces with Aaron Solo to take on Vary Morales and Austin Green. During the "AEW Dynamite" special, Marshall, the afermentioned Karter, and Aaron Solo came up short against reigning AEW World Trios Champions House of Black. Another star is set to make their return to action for the first time since December of last year, as Nick Comoroto will be facing AR Fox. Fox's frequent allies Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) are also set for action, as they will be taking on Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

Brady Booker will be making his return to an AEW ring for the first time since defeating Dak Draper on the February 21 episode of "Dark" when he goes one-on-one with Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico. Skye Blue looks to redeem herself tonight as she squares off with Queen Aminata on the heels of her loss to Toni Storm on last Wednesday's " Dynamite". "The Reality" Zack Clayton will also be facing Schaff while Dark Order's Evil Uno goes head-to-head with Alexander Moss.