WWE NXT Live Coverage (03/28) - Grayson Waller Answers Johnny Gargano's Challenge, Last Chance Qualifier Match, Battle Royal And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on March 28, 2023!

Last week, Johnny Gargano challenged Grayson Waller to an Unsanctioned Match at "NXT Stand & Deliver" on April 1 as a result of Waller beating down Gargano in the front lawn of his house while his family watched on. Tonight, Waller will provide a definitive answer as to whether he will be accepting the challenge to both Gargano and the "NXT" Universe.

A massive Twenty-Man Battle Royal match featuring Dijak, Dabba-Kato, and Jinder Mahal is set for tonight, with the winner joining JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, Dragon Lee, and current titleholder Wes Lee in a Ladder Match for the North American Championship in Los Angeles. Wes announced the match last week after being swarmed by various Superstars looking to be the final competitor in the bout.

As the fate of "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez remains unknown, Sol Ruca, Indi Hartwell, and Ivy Nile will collide in a Last Chance Match. The winner will qualify for the "NXT" Women's Championship Ladder bout at "Stand & Deliver" and square off with the likes of Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin and Zoey Stark. Stratton, Stark, and Valkyria secured their spots in the bout after beating Hartwell, Ruca, and Nile respectively in previous qualifier matches while Dolin defeated a currently sidelined Jacy Jayne.