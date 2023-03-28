LA Knight Claims To Have Some Promo Freedom In WWE's Slightly More Structured System

Compared to several of their competitors, WWE has been widely known to script their talent's promos. While the extent of the scripting has fluctuated throughout the years, it appears that the current crop of talent may have a little more freedom when crafting their words.

In a recent appearance on "The Daily Show," LA Knight was asked to explain the process of cultivating a promo. Before signing with WWE, Knight revealed that he commonly laid out a "roadmap" for himself when preparing for his verbal segments, but often improvised in the median portions. "One of the big things I can remember saying at least a good 60 to 70% of the time before I walked through the curtain is I don't know what I'm about to say when I go out there, but we're about to find out...I know where I'm going. I know how I'm going to start, I know how I'm going to finish, but in the middle, we're going to weave a road and we're going to figure out where we go, and hopefully, it gets us where we need to go," he said.

Upon entering WWE, Knight gradually adjusted to a "slightly more structured" creative setting, as scripts require him to nail a certain point or two. But for the most part, Knight maintains he still has some promo freedom.

As of now, Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to hold down control of WWE's creative department, serving as the Chief Content Officer. After Knight's WWE debut at "NXT" Takeover: Vengeance Day in February 2021, Levesque admitted he'd kept a close eye on Knight throughout the years and became especially captivated by his in-ring work, and promo skills.

