Austin Theory Is No John Cena Copy, Aims To Prove It At WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory wants fans to know that he's an entirely new force to be reckoned with.

Theory, who will defend his United States Championship against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39, told TMZ he plans to defeat the 16-time World Champion and prove his place as the future of WWE. "The whole story here is pretty wild," Theory said, noting he's a lifelong Cena fan who was inspired by the future WWE Hall of Famer.

The WWE star said that he was inspired by Cena, revealing that he watched him perform weekly on television as a kid. "He was somebody that gave me that motivation and inspiration in the gym," he said. "I started in the gym at a very young age to work to get myself to the WWE and now it's me and John Cena at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship."

But this weekend, Theory hopes he puts the ongoing comparisons to Cena to rest, especially after their face-to-face on "WWE Raw" earlier this month.

"We did have a moment," Theory said. "In that moment, it's very cool that I was out there with John Cena, but I'm in a different place now because a lot of people are saying that I'm the next John Cena and with all the work that I put in ever since I was a kid to this date, and all the shows that I'm doing and all the time I'm away from home, I don't want to hear that anymore. I want to be the first Austin Theory. And I want people to see that," stating that he'll prove just how original he is at WrestleMania.

