AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (3/29): Adam Cole Returns To Action, Kenny Omega Vs. Jeff Cobb

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for March 29, 2023!

Tonight's main event will see the long-awaited return to in-ring action for Adam Cole. While he has been back on television for several weeks now, this will mark his first match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in 2022 when he suffered a serious concussion. Tonight he gets the chance to go one on one against Daniel Garcia and has promised that he will be kickstarting a new chapter of his career.

Elsewhere there will be another major singles match taking place as Kenny Omega is once again in singles action as he will defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Jeff Cobb. But Omega has also been dealing with attacks from Blackpool Combat Club as of late, as well as the fact that Adam Page has been hinting about wanting to reconcile with the rest of The Elite, which Don Callis helped to stop last week.

Speaking of the BCC, the trio will be able to showcase their aggressive nature once again this week when they face former ROH World Six-Man Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys.

There will also be another title on the line as Orange Cassidy defends his International Championship as he competes against The Butcher, who he has been battling against in recent weeks. As well as that there will be singles action for Jungle Boy as he continues his quest to win a title on his own this season as he competes against wrestling veteran Matt Hardy.

Finally, Willow Nightingale will get the chance to keep fighting for the originals of the AEW women's roster as she goes one on one against Ruby Soho, who has recently aligned herself with fellow Outcasts Toni Storm and Saraya to terrorize the women's division.