NJPW Ref/announcer Kevin Pierce Diagnosed With Cancer, NJPW Shares GoFundMe

New Japan Pro Wrestling's NJPW of America offshoot shared some unfortunate news as they revealed that Kevin Pierce, a North Carolina-based referee and ring announcer who has worked for them, has been diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer which has spread to his liver. They linked a GoFundMe page set up by Pierce's mother, which has further details about his diagnosis.

Two weeks ago, Pierce went to the emergency room with "severe lower abdominal pains and blood in his stool," and was admitted to the hospital a few hours later. He was diagnosed two days after and chemotherapy treatments started on Wednesday, the same day that NJPW tweeted about the diagnosis.

Since the illness is preventing him from working his day job or his refereeing gigs, and his fiance has exhausted her paid time off at work but will need to take days off to take him to doctor's appointments, Pierce's mom set up the GoFundMe to help cover their expenses, setting a $10,000 goal.

As of this writing, it's up to $7,912, with donors recognizable to wrestling fans including Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, Ari Daivari, Lance Archer, Kevin Kelly, Ian Riccaboni, Impact Wrestling Digital Producer Garrett Kidney, and Jersey Championship Wrestling booker Adam Abdalla.

In a separate tweet, DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling also linked the GoFundMe page, noting that when they launched in late 2021, they went to Pierce so he could lead the refereeing side of their shows, which soon turned into him "help[ing] produce the entire show."

"He didn't have to do all that, but he did because he cares," the DPW account added. "Kevin has been with us on every single show since then & has become not only our lead ref but a best friend to every single person in the back."