Carmelo Hayes Would Like To Face Seth Rollins At WrestleMania 40 Next Year

Carmelo Hayes is set to challenge Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles, California. When asked to choose who he'd like to face at WrestleMania 40 next year, the two-time "NXT" North American Champion selected one of WWE's top active stars.

"Seth Rollins," Hayes said on the "Under the Ring" podcast. "I feel like if there's anybody I think I find as similar to me and my style that I would mesh with really well in the ring, it'd be Seth Rollins."

Hayes has previously described Rollins as a "perfect opponent" and noted that he respects the former WWE Universal Champion's work and feels they would have great chemistry in the ring. Responding to Hayes' past comments, Rollins wrote on social media, "I like your style, kid." Rollins isn't the only main roster talent Hayes wants to face, as he has also indicated that he'd like to step into the ring with The New Day's Kofi Kingston someday. The former "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion thinks that he and Kingston would "steal the show" if they ever crossed paths inside the squared circle.

Heading into this Saturday's "NXT" Championship clash with Bron Breakker, Hayes expects that people will be talking about that title match in the same respect as they are discussing the WrestleMania 39 night two main event between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes by the end of the weekend.

