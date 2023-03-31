GCW For The Culture 4 Live Coverage (3/30): Trish Adora Vs. Calvin Tankman For The Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Title, More

Game Changer Wrestling presents For The Culture 4 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective. For fans unfamiliar with For The Culture, the event celebrates wrestlers of color from around the world. Six matches are penciled in for the show, including Trish Adora putting the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship on the line against Calvin Tankman. Adora has been the only individual to hold the title since its inception in 2020, with the gold being defended in various promotions across the globe, such as GCW, Beyond Wrestling, and PROGRESS.

Announced card prior to the show

* Trish Adora (c) vs. Calvin Tankman for the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship

* Myron Reed (c) vs. Man Like Dereiss vs. Kevin Knight in a three-way match for the Black Wrestlers Matter Championship

* Billy Dixon vs. Willie Mack

* 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Bryan Keith

* Faye Jackson vs. Ashton Starr vs. Ju Dizz vs. Keita Murray vs. Devon Monroe vs. Darius Carter vs. Terry Yaki in a Scramble match

* West Coast (Kenny King, Alpha Zo, Midas Kreed, G. Sharpe, and Mazzerati) vs. The World (Suge D, AC Mack, Jeffrey John, Joseline Navarro, and Lucky Ali) in a 10-person tag team match

Our live coverage will begin at 2:59 am ET