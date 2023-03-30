Impact Wrestling Results (03/30): Josh Alexander Vs. KENTA, Miyu Yamashita In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on March 30, 2023!
Impact Wrestling will present a special episode of "Impact" tonight featuring live footage from Los Angeles ahead of their co-promoted Multiverse United event. The special episode will include never before seen matches including Josh Alexander defending the Impact World Championship against KENTA, which was filmed before Alexander had to relinquish the title due to injury.
Additionally, Joshi star Miyu Yamashita will make her Impact debut just hours before she takes part in a four-way match at Multiverse United against Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw. The winner of that four-way will be added to the Knockouts World Championship match at Rebellion on April 16.
***
Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt, and Santino Marella host the live panel in Los Angeles. They run down the Multiverse United card before showing a video package on Mike Bailey vs. Tanahashi. We then throw it back to 2021 for footage of Tanahashi beating Lance Archer for the NJPW U.S. title.
Gia Miller interviews Rocky Romero from the Globe Theater. The panelists run down the X-Division title scramble tonight and how Trey Miguel has kept his title reign in tact over the last few months.
We see a video package on Kenta vs. Suzuki.
Fred Rosser joins them in studio and says he can't wait to share the ring with Tom Lawlor in the eight-man tag bout. We see footage of how Bullet Club came to be Impact Tag Team Champions and Rosser weighs in on the four-way as well.
Jody Threat debuts next week.
Knockouts World Champion Mickie James joins Tom and Matthew in studio. She said she's more upset about Alexander's injury due to the nature of it. She said she is feeling better and will have her eyes on tonight's four-way. Mickie was excited to lock up with Miyu Yamashita, who makes her debut up next.
Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.
Miyu Yamashita vs. Killer Kelly
This match was taped in Windsor last week.
They start with a lockup and Yamashita backs to the corner. They lock up again and roll around the ropes before splitting again. A third lock up leads to waist lock transitions and then they trade wrist locks. Miyu tries another waist lock but Killer gets free. Miyu gets back to her feet and kicks Kelly down for a pinfall attempt. Kelly turns the tables and sits on top of Miya for a cover before throwing forearms while still on the mat. Kelly hits a suplex, cover.
Kelly hits Miyu with a butterfly suplex into the turnbuckle before hitting a running dropkick, nearfall. Miyu delivers a big strike to knock Kelly down. Both women get to their knees and trade punches before getting to their feet. They both fall again with simultaneous strikes. Miyu falls out and Kelly chases after as they continue striking. Kelly pulls Miyu into the apron before delivering a PK. Back inside, Miyu delivers a round house. Kelly escapes from her shoulders and applies the Killer Klutch. Miyu rolls back out of it and then lands a stalling German suplex. Miyu hits the Skull Kick for the win.
Winner: Miyu Yamashita
After the break, Tommy Dreamer joins the panel and discusses how he technically won the Busted Open match at Sacrifice despite the ref's ruling. We then see footage of Bully Ray messing with Darren McCarty in the crowd at Sacrifice, which brought out Scott D'Amore and an army of babyfaces.
We see a video package on Moose vs. Jeff Cobb before Gia Miller interviews Moose. Moose addresses Dreamer's negative comments about him before touching on Cobb, noting they've faced each other years prior. He knows what it takes to win a hard-hitting match.
Impact World Title: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Kenta
Scott D'Amore joins the panel and discusses Josh Alexander's injury. We take it back to Las Vegas in February to see Alexander's final World title defense before he relinquished it.
Kenta backs into the corner when Josh approaches a couple times in a row. Kenta goes for the eyes and then stomps on the champ before going to commercial. We come back to find Josh getting back up to his feet to throw punches. Kenta fires back with kicks that knock him out of the ring. Back inside, Kenta hits a neckbreaker, cover. Kenta boots Josh in the face a few times and Josh fires back with a chest chop. They break down into trading strikes until Alexander hits a rolling senton.
Kenta prevents a German and pulls the turnbuckle pad in the process. Kenta flies back into the ring with a lariat, cover.