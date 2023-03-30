Impact Wrestling Results (03/30): Josh Alexander Vs. KENTA, Miyu Yamashita In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on March 30, 2023!

Impact Wrestling will present a special episode of "Impact" tonight featuring live footage from Los Angeles ahead of their co-promoted Multiverse United event. The special episode will include never before seen matches including Josh Alexander defending the Impact World Championship against KENTA, which was filmed before Alexander had to relinquish the title due to injury.

Additionally, Joshi star Miyu Yamashita will make her Impact debut just hours before she takes part in a four-way match at Multiverse United against Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw. The winner of that four-way will be added to the Knockouts World Championship match at Rebellion on April 16.

***



Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt, and Santino Marella host the live panel in Los Angeles. They run down the Multiverse United card before showing a video package on Mike Bailey vs. Tanahashi. We then throw it back to 2021 for footage of Tanahashi beating Lance Archer for the NJPW U.S. title.

Gia Miller interviews Rocky Romero from the Globe Theater. The panelists run down the X-Division title scramble tonight and how Trey Miguel has kept his title reign in tact over the last few months.

We see a video package on Kenta vs. Suzuki.

Fred Rosser joins them in studio and says he can't wait to share the ring with Tom Lawlor in the eight-man tag bout. We see footage of how Bullet Club came to be Impact Tag Team Champions and Rosser weighs in on the four-way as well.

Jody Threat debuts next week.

Knockouts World Champion Mickie James joins Tom and Matthew in studio. She said she's more upset about Alexander's injury due to the nature of it. She said she is feeling better and will have her eyes on tonight's four-way. Mickie was excited to lock up with Miyu Yamashita, who makes her debut up next.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.