ROH On HonorClub Results (3/30): Athena Vs. Emi Sakura, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Miyu Yamashita

These are the results from the "ROH on HonorClub" episode for Thursday, March 30, 2023. Matches were recorded on March 29 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on commentary.

Tony Nese & Ari Daivari (with Mark Sterling) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis): Aussie Open got the win after pinning Nese with the Coriolis.

Miyu Yamashita vs. Shazza McKenzie: Both women are making their ROH debuts. Yamashita got the pinfall victory with a spinning back kick.

ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (with Prince Nana) vs. J.D. Griffey, Dak Draper & Arjun Singh: The Embassy got the win after Cage pinned Singh with an outside-in superplex from the second rope.

The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. A.R. Fox & Metalik: Fox and Metalik got the pinfall win after Metalik hit a ropewalk elbow drop on Bravo.

ROH Women's World Championship Match: Emi Sakura (with Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) vs. Athena (c): Athena got the submission victory after a hard-hitting match.

Athena beat up Sakura after the match until Suruga jumped on her back. Athena fought her off and then Yuka Sakazaki ran out to make the save and get into a pull-apart brawl with Athena that ends with Sakazaki diving from the top turnbuckle onto Athena and security guards on the floor. Riccaboni confirms that these two will meet for ROH Women's Championship at Supercard of Honor.