ROH On HonorClub Results (3/30): Athena Vs. Emi Sakura, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Miyu Yamashita
These are the results from the "ROH on HonorClub" episode for Thursday, March 30, 2023. Matches were recorded on March 29 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on commentary.
Tony Nese & Ari Daivari (with Mark Sterling) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis): Aussie Open got the win after pinning Nese with the Coriolis.
Miyu Yamashita vs. Shazza McKenzie: Both women are making their ROH debuts. Yamashita got the pinfall victory with a spinning back kick.
ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (with Prince Nana) vs. J.D. Griffey, Dak Draper & Arjun Singh: The Embassy got the win after Cage pinned Singh with an outside-in superplex from the second rope.
The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. A.R. Fox & Metalik: Fox and Metalik got the pinfall win after Metalik hit a ropewalk elbow drop on Bravo.
ROH Women's World Championship Match: Emi Sakura (with Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) vs. Athena (c): Athena got the submission victory after a hard-hitting match.
Athena beat up Sakura after the match until Suruga jumped on her back. Athena fought her off and then Yuka Sakazaki ran out to make the save and get into a pull-apart brawl with Athena that ends with Sakazaki diving from the top turnbuckle onto Athena and security guards on the floor. Riccaboni confirms that these two will meet for ROH Women's Championship at Supercard of Honor.
Top Tag Teams Collide
RUSH, Dralistico & The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (with Jose The Assistant and Maria Kanellis-Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) (with Alex Abrahantes): RUSH pinned Darius Martin with his running corner dropkick to get the win for his team.
After a brief break, Mark Briscoe makes his entrance and comes down to the ring. He says his title match against ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe at Supercard of Honor is the biggest singles match of his career and he's going to win the title for his kids, his late brother Jay's kids, and everyone else who has supported them. Mark says it's his destiny. Joe appears on the big screen and vows to remind Mark who he is at Supercard of Honor.
Dasha Gonzalez interviews Jay Lethal backstage. He's waiting for Mark Briscoe and when he walks by, Lethal says he wants to be the first man to challenge him for the ROH TV Title after he beats Joe. Lethal tells Mark to bring it home.
Showcase For El Hijo del Vikingo
ROH Pure Championship Match: Leon Ruffin vs. Wheeler Yuta (c): B.J. Whitmer, Dean Malenko, and Jerry Lynn are the judges for this match. Yuta is wearing a newly updated Pure Championship title belt. Yuta got the win via submission with a modified cross-face.
Yuta got on the microphone after the match and reminded us of his recent victories and says Katsuyori Shibata will not be enough to beat him at Supercard of Honor. Shibata's music plays and the man himself makes his way out on stage and down the entrance ramp to the ring. Shibata stares down Yuta, who says he didn't think he'd show up. Shibata quickly tires of Yuta's talking. He snatches away the mic and tosses it to the ground. They stare down for a moment before Yuta backs away.
Blake Christian vs. El Hijo del Vikingo: As high-flying and ambitious as you'd expect from these two. Vikingo got the pinfall win with a spike hurricanrana straight into a cradle pin.
Dasha Gonzalez is backstage with Blake Christian and asks him about the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Title match at Supercard of Honor. Prince Nana enters and tells Christian to take the night off Friday and save himself a beating. Christian declines. So, Nana summons The Embassy to beat down Christian. Fox and Metalik eventually run in for the save.
Final Hype For Supercard of Honor Main Event
Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels: Kingston got the win via pinfall with the spinning backfist.
Claudio Castagnoli enters after the match and strolls down to the ring. He's also carrying a new title belt. Castagnoli gets in the ring to stare down Kingston. Kingston invites him to fight him right now. Castagnoli takes off his jacket. Kingston picks up a microphone and says he wants to do it right now. Referee Paul Turner gets in the ring as Castagnoli takes off his shirt. Turner looks like he's about to call for the bell to ring for a match but Castagnoli leaves before he can. Kingston gets back the mic and says he'll wait until Friday. He promises that if you don't buy the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view "you will feel like sh*t." Kingston says he needs to become a world champion. Kingston says Castagnoli left to be an entertainer when it was time to do business. He dares him to get in the ring. Castagnoli heads backstage instead. Kingston says he will be ROH World Champion.