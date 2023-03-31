WWE SmackDown Preview (3/31): Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes To Come Face-To-Face, Andre The Giant Battle Royal, More

The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania 39 will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes one last time ahead of their title clash this Sunday. That confrontation comes after "The American Nightmare" handed The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa his first pinfall defeat on WWE's main roster this past Monday on "WWE Raw." Reigns and Rhodes have yet to get physical on the road to WrestleMania, but that could all change tonight, with emotions bound to be running high just 48 hours before they step into the ring for their championship encounter at SoFi Stadium.

The André the Giant Battle Royal is set to return this evening. That memorial bout was previously a part of WrestleMania, but it has recently been bumped to the episode of "SmackDown" that broadcasts on the Friday before "The Show of Shows." Last year, Madcap Moss emerged victorious after he lastly eliminated Finn Bálor. Moss will enter this year's over-the-top-rope elimination match, as well as notable names such as former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, 2021 King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods, two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, and 2016 André the Giant Battle Royal winner Baron Corbin.

Lastly, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, who are set to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39, will battle Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. That tag team bout takes place just one week after things got heated between "The Celtic Warrior" and the former WWE Champion during the contract signing for their three-way title collision.