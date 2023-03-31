GCW Jimmy Lloyd's D-Generation F 2023 Live Coverage (3/31): Jimmy Lloyd Faces 15-Year-Old Bodhi Young Prodigy, More

Game Changer Wrestling presents Jimmy Lloyd's D-Generation F 2023 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective. For fans unfamiliar with Jimmy Lloyd's D-Generation F, the event showcases a mix of GCWs roster and up-and-coming talent. This year, former GCW Tag Team Champion Lloyd is set to take on 15-year-old Bodhi Young Prodigy. The young star has been making quite the impression on the independent scene and recently headlined a Future Stars of Wrestling event in Las Vegas, Nevada, against Bullet Club's Chris Bey. Since the show's inception in 2020, Lloyd has tasted two defeats against former GCW World Champion AJ Gray and 20-year-old Starboy Charlie, who will return to Jimmy Lloyd's D-Generation F this evening to take on Alec Price.

Announced card prior to the show

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy

* Best Bros (Baliyan Akki and Mei Suruga vs. East West Express (Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver) vs. CPF (Danny Black and Joe Lando) vs. Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers and Dyln McKay) in four-way tag team match

* Jack Cartwheel vs Hunter Drake

* Bobby Orlando vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Cole Radrick vs. Titus Alexander

* Kenzie Paige vs. Sandra Moone

* Alec Price vs. Starboy Charlie

Our live coverage will begin at 2 pm ET