GCW Vs. DDT Live Coverage (3/31): Homicide & Tony Deppen Vs. Jun Akiyama & Tetsuya Endo, Joey Janela Vs. Yuki Ueno, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW vs. DDT Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Game Changer Wrestling battle DDT Pro-Wrestling at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective. The Japanese promotion presented a standalone show yesterday in LA, but now they will take on the GCW roster. Nine matches are currently scheduled, including Homicide and Tony Deppen going up against reigning DDT Universal Champion Tetsuya Endo and All Japan Pro Wrestling legend and current DDT Extreme Champion Jun Akiyama. Elsewhere, Joey Janela, who was defeated by Endo last night at DDT Goes Hollywood!, is set to face 2022 D-Oh Grand Prix winner Yuki Ueno.



Announced card prior to the show

* Homicide and Tony Deppen vs. Jun Akiyama and Tetsuya Endo

* Joey Janela vs. Yuki Ueno

* Moonlight Express (MAO and Mike Bailey) vs. East West Express (Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne)

* Kazusada Higuchi vs. Blake Christian

* Cole Radrick vs. Yoshihiko

* BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Pheromones (Danshoku Dino and Yuki Ino)

* Dark Sheik vs. Saki Akai

* Chris Brookes, Mizuki Watase, Shunma Katsumata vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders)

* Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. DAMNATION T.A (Daisuke Sasaki and KANON), Takeshi Masada, and Sanshiro Takagi

Our live coverage will begin at 6 pm ET

