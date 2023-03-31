AEW Rampage Live Coverage (03/31) - Juice Robinson Vs. Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara Vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Taya Valkyrie Vs. Marina Shafir And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on March 31, 2023, coming to you from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri!

Juice Robinson has been racking up wins over the likes of Leon Ruffin, Fuego Del Sol, Jake Crist, and Titus Alexander over the past few weeks, and tonight, he looks to keep his luck going as he collides with Action Andretti. Robinson is set to take on Andretti's ally Ricky Starks this coming Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite".

Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara will be going head-to-head with Konosuke Takeshita. Guevara most recently came face-to-face with Darby Allin, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and AEW World Champion MJF a couple of weeks ago during MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah Celebration in a heated exchange of words.

Taya Valkyrie has made her intentions of chasing the TBS Championship and titleholder Jade Cargill's undefeated streak well known since her arrival in AEW on March 15. Tonight, she looks to pick up another win as part of her efforts to do so when she goes one-on-one with Marina Shafir.

Additionally, two-thirds of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) will be in action tonight as they square off with Best Friends in a first time match-up.