Cody Rhodes Admits His Jealousy Toward NXT's 'Dusty's Kids' Was Pretty Strong

During his acclaimed promo segment with Paul Heyman earlier this year, Cody Rhodes was reminded that unlike Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins and others who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late "American Dream" — never trained with his father at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida.

In a recent interview with "SI Media Podcast," Rhodes went as far as to admit that he was "jealous" of the group of wrestlers who came to be known as "Dusty's kids" as he watched them graduate to the main roster and ascend to prominent spots, all the while he struggled to find his footing as a WWE superstar a decade ago.

"I think the jealously was more intense than I even want to admit," Rhodes began. "It started even before he [Dusty] passed when NXT was down the street from my house, where they first started doing their TakeOver shows. I wanted the sort of experience they were getting, I wanted to be in Dusty's promo classes and wanted to know what he was sharing with them. We had never had that [sort of] interaction.

"When he was a writer for WWE, and I was being brought up on the road, he asked to be taken off the road and he went to Florida and started that [NXT] job. So, we never were truly a coach and a player. It was intense jealousy, it only furthered when I had slipped myself down the card. The ones who were particularly hard to watch were Charlotte, Roman, Seth, Mox [Jon Moxley], Kevin [Owens], Sami [Zayn], Sasha Banks, Bailey — those were very tough to watch."