Carmelo Hayes Comments On Possibility Of Going After WWE NXT Tag Titles With Trick Williams - Exclusive

Carmelo Hayes will challenge Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship at this weekend's Stand & Deliver premium live event. However, the rising superstar is open to adding another piece of gold to his collection while he's still part of the "WWE NXT" brand.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling INC.'s Senior Lead News Editor Miles Schneiderman, Hayes discussed the possibility of winning the NXT Tag Team Championship with his ally Trick Williams, stating that he isn't opposed to the idea. "Shoot, that'd be cool, but then you're asking for me to stay down [in NXT] a little longer," he said.

Right now, however, Hayes is focused on winning the "NXT Championship" before he gets promoted to the main roster. That said, during the interview, he revealed that he's willing to become a double champion while he's still part of the developmental brand.

"No, no. If I do, that's an option. Again, if everything doesn't happen with the NXT title, I'd like to just say I'll go this way, and then we'll figure something out. But yeah, winning the tag titles would be dope. I'd love to have two titles; let me get the NXT and the tag."

Hayes has been tipped to join "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" in the near future, so an "NXT" Tag title run might not be on the cards. Of course, the superstar has already won a lot of gold during his run thus far, as he's a two-time former "NXT" North American Champion and the most recent occupant of the retired "NXT" Cruiserweight" title. He also won the "NXT" Breakout Tournament in 2021.