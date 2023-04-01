WrestleCon Issues Apology To Gisele Shaw For Rick Steiner's Transphobic Behavior

As reported earlier today, Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw took to social media to call out WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner over his transphobic insults towards her at WrestleCon 2023. Shaw noted that when she was walking toward her table she heard someone call her "a piece of trash," and "filth," and told her to "get the f*** away from here." When Shaw later found out that it was Rick Steiner, she went to confront him and he reportedly continued with his transphobic rant. Those that were around him watched the incident but didn't speak up for Shaw either. She received support from her Impact colleagues.

This afternoon via Twitter, WrestleCon addressed the situation and apologized to Shaw.

"WrestleCon regrets the events that took place at yesterday's convention and apologizes to Gisele Shaw. We aim to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQAI+ members of the wrestling community. The issue has been addressed and we hope the remainder of the convention can be a positive experience for all," wrote the convention.

Impact Wrestling also sent out a statement on Twitter, noting that they stand in full support of Shaw and thanked the organizing staff of WrestleCon and the Impact roster and crew that helped "handled an ugly situation with the utmost professionalism." Shaw's been part of the Impact Wrestling roster since January 2022.

Other wrestlers from all different promotions have rallied around Shaw on social media, including Sonya Deville, current GCW Television Champion and wrestling legend Ricky Morton, Kip Sabian, Marti Belle, and Will Ospreay. As of this writing, Steiner has yet to respond to Shaw's statement.