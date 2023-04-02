Triple H Addresses Bad Bunny Potentially Competing At WWE Backlash

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 saw Bad Bunny interfere in Dominik's match against Rey Mysterio, stopping the Judgment Day member from hitting Mysterio with a chain. Of course, Bad Bunny is no stranger to competing inside a WWE ring, and he's going to be at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico next month — but will he be competing?

Triple H addressed the situation at WWE's WrestleMania press conference on Saturday night, noting that the door is always open to the rapper if he wants to step back into the squared circle.

"I will say this about Bad Bunny. Puerto Rico is coming. If he wants to be in that ring, he has my number. We talk... If he wants to be in that ring, he'll hit me up and I'm sure we'll make it happen. But he'll be there one way or the other; he's hosting it. It's going to be a blast."

Triple H also praised Bad Bunny's commitment to training and respecting the business. He stated that the "Mia" hitmaker grew up watching WWE and he always talks about the old days during their conversations. Furthermore, "The Game" believes that celebrities such as Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Pat McAfee have "no right" to be as talented as they are so early on in their wrestling careers.

"What's awesome about it is the grind, and what the level of what they're willing to put into this because of their respect for the business, their respect for the WWE superstars, their respect for what we do, and the people who came before them."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.