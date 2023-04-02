Backstage Details On WWE Selling To Endeavor Group, Merging With UFC

With news of WWE reportedly inching toward its official sale to Endeavor, more has come out detailing what to expect, including how the news came about.

According to "Fightful Select," WWE hosted several likely buyers of the company for WrestleMania 39, but were told the deal "was in motion" well ahead of this weekend and before Vince McMahon signed his deal to return. The previous report on the sale from "CNBC" had suggested that Endeavor, who also owns the UFC, would be creating a new brand to put the two companies under the same umbrella, with Endeavor owning 51% of the company and WWE shareholders the other 49%.

Fightful reported they haven't heard anything about what will happen with WWE creative following this news, but an Endeavor source suggested they have "trust" in what they've seen from Triple H and a "general respect" for Stephanie McMahon, despite McMahon no longer with the company. WWE CEO Nick Khan recently stated they'd always welcome her back if she was interested, with the potential sale now leaving that door open once again.

Another rumored benefit of the sale to Endeavor for talent would include more mainstream opportunities. UFC fighters are currently allowed to have exclusive content pages under the Endeavor banner for outside income, making it possible for more WWE talent to utilize a new source for making money.

WWE talent does not know what's happening, with Fightful stating that no one, including the biggest stars in the company, was given any indication about who was buying WWE. The report also stated that several stars were "ecstatic" to hear that the previously reported buyers from Saudi Arabia are proven false, but the relationship between the Saudis and WWE is set to continue following the sale. The report also suggested Endeavor-related guests could be seen in attendance as soon as tonight's show.