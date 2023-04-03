Dana White Issues Statement On Endeavor Purchasing WWE, Excited To Take The Company To Another Level

Endeavor is bringing UFC and WWE together under one big tent.

UFC President Dana White issued a statement via MMAFighting on Twitter, showing his enthusiasm for the merger to come, saying "[UFC] has been on fire for the last seven years, and now we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level."

White went on to refer to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon as "a savage beast in the wrestling space" while also calling Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel "a beast." White shared his belief that the combination of WWE and UFC will be powerful, concluding "There is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next few years."

Endeavor announced its planned acquisition of WWE early this morning after the news began spreading like wildfire in the hours before Night Two of WrestleMania 39. The combined assets will operate under the name NewCo until something more permanent can be finalized and are expected to be worth around $21 billion. The power structure will see Emanuel remain as CEO of Endeavor, while Nick Khan will continue to be the President of WWE. Vince McMahon will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors, which will now be comprised of five seats from WWE and six seats from Endeavor. Also, Endeavor will be using its own personnel for "back office" dealings while both UFC and WWE will still maintain separate corporate headquarters.

The deal is likely not to close until the second half of 2023