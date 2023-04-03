AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (04/03) - AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match, Action Andretti Vs. Nick Comoroto, Julia Hart In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on April 3, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns will be facing The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) in an Eliminator Match. If The Infantry wins, then they earn themselves a shot at Austin and Colten's title within the next 60 days. Action Andretti looks to redeem himself after his loss to Juice Robinson this past Friday on "AEW Rampage" as he takes on Nick Comoroto. Leon Ruffin looks to score a victory over Kip Sabian following his loss to Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship past Friday on "ROH on Honorclub".

Lance Archer has been racking up victories since making his return to AEW programming on the February 24 edition of " Rampage", and tonight, he looks to add another one under his belt as he collides with Bryce Cannon. Two thirds of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) will be making their return to "Dark: Elevation" as they square off with Maximus and Leonis after successfully defending their title with Brian Cage against AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik at "ROH Supercard of Honor" last Friday.

Coming off her win against Queen Aminata last week on "AEW Dark", Skye Blue looks to pick up another win tonight as she goes one-on-one with Angelica Risk. Elsewhere in the women's division, House of Black's Julia Hart is set for action against Kelsey Heather after being called out by Anna Jay of Jericho Appreciation Society this past Friday on "Rampage".