Mark Henry Firmly Rules Out The Idea Of Getting Back In The Ring

There might not be much left in Mark Henry's tank these days.

During an interview with Providence, Rhode Island NBC affiliate WJAR, Henry laughed off a question about coming out of retirement and getting back in the ring.

"No, no," the WWE Hall of Famer laughed, after talking about his work with AEW. "Don't try to wish pain on me!"

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and U.S. Olympian joked that "if anybody hits me, I'm calling the police."

It's not an unfair question to ask of Henry, though. The seven-time world record holder once famously teased his retirement during an emotional promo on "WWE Raw" back in 2013, before slamming down John Cena with a "World's Strongest Slam" and challenging him for the world title, telling him, "I've got a lot left in the tank!"

The Silsbee, Texas native, who made a name for himself during WWF's "Attitude Era" as part of the Nation of Domination, did eventually call it quits in 2017 after a two decade run with the pro wrestling promotion. Following WrestleMania 33 that year, Henry announced he was leaving his boots in the ring –- for real this time -– and began taking on backstage roles with the company he long wrestled for.

Henry later went on to join rival AEW in 2021, where he continued working in backstage production and coaching roles. Henry has also become one of the voices of the brand on its weekly "Rampage" program, where he routinely introduces the main event backstage.