AEW Dark Live Coverage (04/04) - Willie Mack Vs. Serpentico, AR Fox Vs. Peter Avalon, Toni Storm Vs. Kiera Hogan And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on April 4 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Willie Mack will be making his return to AEW programming tonight for the first time since defeating Joe Keys on the February 28 edition of "Dark" as he collides with Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico.

After joining forces with Metalik and Blake Christian in a losing effort to The Embassy for the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Championship at "Supercard of Honor" last Friday, AR Fox looks to redeem himself tonight as he takes on The Wingmen's "Pretty" Peter Avalon. Another member of The Wingmen is set for action tonight, as Cezar Bononi will be going head-to-head with Dark Order's Evil Uno in light of Uno's more aggressive attitude over the past few weeks. Tony Nese and Ari Daivari will be teaming up once again to take on Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas while The Firm's Lee Moriarty squares off with Invictus Khash.

After helping her fellow Outcasts teammate Ruby Soho to score the win over Willow Nightingale this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite", Toni Storm looks to bring home a victory of her own when she collides with Kiera Hogan. Elsewhere in the women's division, Leila Grey will be going one-on-one with Ameera amidst her and TBS Champion Jade Cargill's issues with Taya Valkyrie.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as "Pretty" Peter Avalon heads to the ring. AR Fox follows.